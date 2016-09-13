The Crane Game Association recently released a survey looking at crane games (UFO Catchers).

The reason for this release was to advertise their upcoming Crane Gamer Certificate program, and of course to promote crane gaming amongst older folks, especially with Respect for the Aged Day coming up soon.

Although I’m not quite in the age band yet, I do enjoy crane games, although I haven’t played them for a while. I found the best place to play was where there are lot of competing game centres, and looking sad after failing to impress one’s date usually persuades the staff to help you out by nudging the present a bit closer to the exit chute.



Research results

Q1: Which of the following reasons is the closest to why you play crane games (UFO catchers)? (Sample size=1,000) To win presents for grandchildren 57.1% To win stuff for myself 13.8% Just enjoy the game 7.8% To fill free time 5.5% To give me something to talk about 3.1% To win presents for children 2.5% To keep my brain alert 2.0% To win presents for spouse 1.8% Other 0.9% No particular reason 5.5% Q2: Do you think you communicate more with your grandchildren, family thanks to crane games? (Sample size=1,000) Think so 28.8% Perhaps think so 45.9% Can’t say either way 16.4% Perhaps no 2.2% Not at all 6.7% Q3: How do you feel about crane games? (Sample size=1,000) Really interested in them 9.4% Quite interested in them 39.0% Can’t say either way 27.4% Not really interested 19.0% Not at all interested 5.2% Q4: What kinds of prizes would make you want to play crane games? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer) Votes Electrical items 348 Local specialities 344 Edible items 257 Jewelry 172 Plants 134 Clothes 103 Books 86 Fishing goods 58 Bonsai 34 Other 30 Nothing in particular 228 Q5: Who would you most enjoy playing crane games with? (Sample size=1,000) Grandchildren 71.7% Children 6.9% Spouse 6.9% Friends 5.9% Workmates 0.5% Parents 0.1% Other 0.3% No-one in particular 4.0% Don’t want to play 3.7% Q6: Would you like to improve your crane game techniques? (Sample size=1,000) Want to get better 26.9% Perhaps want to get better 42.4% Can’t say either way 13.3% Perhaps don’t want to get better 4.9% Don’t want to get better 12.5% Q7: Would you like to widen your circle of friends through improving your crane game techniques? (Sample size=1,000) Think so 20.5% Perhaps think so 34.7% Can’t say either way 26.3% Perhaps don’t think so 7.4% Don’t think so at all 11.1%

Demographics

Between the 30th of August and the 2nd of September 2016 1,000 people aged over 60 years old and had played a crane game within the last five yeards completed an internet-based questionnaire. 52.9% of the sameple were male, and the ages ranged from 60 to 83 years old.